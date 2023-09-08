Los Angeles Dodgers star right fielder Mookie Betts is expected to miss this weekend's three-game series against the Nationals in Washington, manager Dave Roberts said Friday, but should be ready to go Monday.

Betts left LoanDepot Park in Miami on crutches Thursday night, according to multiple reports, after fouling a ball off his foot. X-rays reportedly were negative.

Roberts noted that Betts is "really sore" and was set to undergo a CT scan Friday afternoon in Washington.

"My expectation is that he's down for the weekend series here in D.C. and he'll be ready to go on Monday. That's my hope," Roberts told SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio.

Betts fouled a ball off his foot in the first inning against the Marlins and remained in the game before departing in the eighth. The Dodgers won 10-0, with rookie Ryan Pepiot pitching a perfect game for 6⅔ innings.

Betts has been one of the NL's best players in 2023, hitting .314 with 38 home runs and 99 RBIs.

The Dodgers return home Monday for a three-game series with the San Diego Padres.