ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Much like wins, any optimism of players returning for Phil Nevin and the Los Angeles Angels are in short supply.

Shohei Ohtani missed his sixth straight game due to a right strained oblique as the Angels hosted the Cleveland Guardians Saturday night.

Before the game, infielder Luis Rengifo was placed on the injured list due to a season-ending rupture of his left biceps tendon. Rengifo suffered the injury while taking a swing in the on-deck circle during the first inning Thursday night.

Rengifo, who was batting .264, had been the Angels' best hitter over the past month. He was on a 14-game hitting streak along with a .443 batting average with five homers and 14 RBI in his last 16 games.

"The first half of the season I felt a little off, but I found my rhythm," Rengifo said. "I'm a little frustrated because I want to be out there and play, but it happens. That's kind of the point where I am at now."

Ohtani took some swings on Friday, but still didn't feel comfortable enough to be able to go at full strength in a game. Nevin said it was a questionable whether Ohtani would play on Sunday, but was hopeful for Monday's game in Seattle.

"If there's tentativeness letting it go then you can't bring it out into a game," Nevin said.

Center fielder Mickey Moniak missed his third straight game due to back tightness and is day-to-day according to Nevin.

Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout is doing some dry swings, while $245 million third baseman Anthony Rendon continues to ramp up his baseball activities. Trout has missed 55 games due to a left hamate fracture, while Rendon has been out for 82 games, including the last 52 due to a bruised left shin.

Los Angeles has dropped seven of its eight games in September. Its 9-26 mark since Aug. 1 is the worst in the majors.