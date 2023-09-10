TOKYO -- With several MLB executives in attendance, Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched a no-hit game on Saturday for his Japanese club the Orix Buffaloes.

Yamamoto struck out eight, walked one and hit one batter in the 4-0 victory over the Lotte Marines, extending his scoreless streak to 42 innings. He is 14-5 with a 1.26 ERA, 145 strikeouts and 24 walks in 143 innings this season.

It was the second no-hit game for the 25-year-old right-handed pitcher, who is expected to be posted to major league teams in the offseason.