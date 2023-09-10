TOKYO -- With several MLB executives in attendance, Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched a no-hit game on Saturday for his Japanese club the Orix Buffaloes.
Yamamoto struck out eight, walked one and hit one batter in the 4-0 victory over the Lotte Marines, extending his scoreless streak to 42 innings. He is 14-5 with a 1.26 ERA, 145 strikeouts and 24 walks in 143 innings this season.
It was the second no-hit game for the 25-year-old right-handed pitcher, who is expected to be posted to major league teams in the offseason.
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was in the front row Saturday and was among several executives on hand to watch Yamamoto, who threw a no-hitter last year against the Seibu Lions.
Yamamoto pitched on Japan's team earlier this year that won the World Baseball Classic. He was 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in two starts and one relief appearance, striking out 12 and walking two in 7⅓ innings.
Yamamoto does not have enough service time to become a free agent in Japan, but he could be offered to MLB teams under the posting system agreed to by MLB and Nippon Professional Baseball.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.