As expected, the New York Yankees placed top prospect Jasson Dominguez on the 10-day injured list Monday.

Dominguez, 20, has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and is expected to have Tommy John surgery.

Dominguez was scratched from Sunday's game against Milwaukee with inflammation in the elbow.

Reconstructive surgery would sideline the switch-hitting center fielder for a minimum of six months.

"The plan is to go through surgery as soon as possible and try to recuperate as soon as possible," Dominguez said Sunday, per CBS News in New York.

Dominguez batted .258 with a .980 OPS, four homers and seven RBIs in eight games since his Sept. 1 debut. He became the youngest player since at least 1901 to hit four homers in his first seven games.

"A really good experience," Dominguez said. "Fortunate to be here, to be able to play these eight games and really see how it is inside this clubhouse in the big leagues."

After starting the season at Double-A Somerset, Dominguez was promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 22. He played in 118 games between the two levels, hitting .265 with 15 homers and 76 RBIs. He went 13-for-31 (.419) in his nine games at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

New York called up outfielder Estevan Florial from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a related move on Monday.

Florial, 25, has played in 30 games for the Yankees since his 2020 debut and is batting .185 with one home run.