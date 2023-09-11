The Seattle Mariners reinstated outfielder Jarred Kelenic from the 10-day injured list on Monday.

Kelenic, 24, landed on the injured list on July 20 with a fractured left foot.

He hit .306 with a homer and five RBIs in 10 rehab games at Triple-A Tacoma.

Before the injury, Kelenic batted .252 with 11 home runs, 45 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 90 games with Seattle.

The Mariners optioned outfielder Cade Marlowe to Tacoma to make room on the roster for Kelenic.

Marlowe, 26, made his MLB debut on July 20 and batted .239 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 34 contests.