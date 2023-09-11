The Arizona Diamondbacks placed catcher Gabriel Moreno on the paternity list Monday and recalled catcher José Herrera from Triple-A Reno.

Moreno, 23, is hitting .279 with seven home runs and 43 RBIs through 97 games with Arizona this season. He hit .319 in 25 games for Toronto during his rookie season in 2022.

Herrera, 26, is hitting .212 in 41 games for the Diamondbacks with no home runs and seven RBIs. For Reno, Herrera is slashing .279/.380/.397 in 19 games.

Catcher Seby Zavala, claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, started Sunday's game for Arizona in Chicago against the Cubs and went 2-for-3 with an RBI.