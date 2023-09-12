Julio Rodriguez comes up huge for the Mariners with a game-tying, two-run home run in the 10th inning. (0:42)

With his 10th-inning home run Monday night against the Angels -- the first of his career in extra innings -- Mariners star Julio Rodríguez became just the fourth player in MLB history to join the 30/30 club at age 22 or younger.

He follows Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr., the Angels' Mike Trout and Alex Rodriguez.

Brandon Drury gave the Angels a 5-3 lead with a two-run homer in the top of the 10th before Rodríguez tied it again with a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning.

It gave Rodríguez 30 homers to go with 36 stolen bases, making him the second youngest in franchise history to join the 30/30 club behind Alex Rodriguez.

He finished the night with four hits, giving him six such games this season, one shy of the MLB lead that currently belongs to the Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez.

Rodríguez becomes the third Mariner with more than five 4-hit games in a season, after Ichiro Suzuki and Alex Rodriguez.

The Mariners went on to lose 8-5 in 11 innings, dropping them out of playoff position. Seattle fell one-half game behind Texas in the AL Wild Card race, after the Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.