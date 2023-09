The St. Louis Cardinals placed infielder Nolan Gorman on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Gorman strained his right hamstring while legging out an infield single in Tuesday's win at Baltimore.

Gorman, 23, is batting .236 with an .805 OPS, 27 home runs and 76 RBIs in 119 games this season.

The Cardinals called up infielder Juniel Querecuto from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.