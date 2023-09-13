The Boston Red Sox placed closer Kenley Jansen on the COVID-19 injured list, it was announced on Wednesday.

The right-hander will have to sit out at least seven days. The team recalled left-handed pitcher Brandon Walter from Triple-A Worcester to fill Jansen's roster spot.

Jansen, 35, was forced to leave Tuesday night's game after facing only two batters and throwing 13 pitches in the ninth inning of a 4-1 loss to the New York Yankees. Jansen gave up a hit and a walk and was charged with two runs (one earned).

The Red Sox said Jansen exited because of fatigue and illness, with Cora saying after the game that Jansen was a "little bit dizzy."

Jansen has been under the weather since Friday. He is 3-6 with a 3.63 ERA and 29 saves in 51 relief appearances this season, his first in Boston.

Reuters contributed to this report.