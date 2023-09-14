The Los Angeles Dodgers activated right-hander Joe Kelly from the 15-day injured list before Wednesday's game against the visiting San Diego Padres.

Kelly has been on the IL with right forearm inflammation and last pitched for the Dodgers on Aug. 9.

Right-hander Kyle Hurt was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.

Kelly is 1-0 with seven strikeouts in 3 2/3 scoreless innings over four appearances with Los Angeles since being acquired from the Chicago White Sox at the trade deadline. Overall, he is 2-5 with a 4.41 ERA in 35 appearances with the White Sox and Dodgers.

This is Kelly's second stint with the Dodgers after playing for Los Angeles from 2019-21. Overall, Kelly is 53-37 with a 3.96 ERA in 443 appearances (81 starts) over 12 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2012-14), Boston Red Sox (2014-18), White Sox (2022-23) and Dodgers.

Hurt, 25, made his big league debut on Tuesday and struck out three in two scoreless innings. He is the Dodgers' No. 12-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Hurt has struck out 145 in 88 1/3 innings this season between Double-A Tulsa and Oklahoma City. He is 4-4 with a 3.87 ERA in 25 appearances (16 starts).