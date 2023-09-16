PITTSBURGH -- New York Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was struck on the head by a line drive off the bat of Pittsburgh's Ji Hwan Bae and left the game Friday night.

The Yankees said Misiewicz was "alert and oriented" and was transported to Allegheny General Hospital for further testing.

Bae hit a 100.6 mph liner up the middle with two runners on in the bottom of the sixth inning. The left-handed Misiewicz raised his glove in an effort to catch it. The glove didn't make it in time. The ball hit Misiewicz on the side of his head and rolled into right field.

Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz gives a thumbs-up as he exits Friday's game after being struck on the head by a line drive. Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Misiewicz, 28, laid on the ground for several minutes while being tended to by medical personnel. He stood up and made his way to a cart with a towel pressed to the left side of his face.

Bae's RBI single drew the Pirates even at 3-all.

Misiewicz was replaced by Zach McAllister.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.