CHICAGO -- Royce Lewis set a franchise record with his fourth grand slam of the season in the Minnesota Twins' 10-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Minnesota got to Chicago early with help from Lewis in the second inning. The Twins loaded the bases with two outs before the rookie followed with a homer to left field for a 4-0 lead.

Lewis, who entered Friday hitting .323 over his last 45 games, has five grand slams in 66 career games (4 this season, 1 last season), passing Alexei Ramírez for the most grand slams by a rookie in MLB history.

Fewest Career Games To 5 Grand Slams Royce Lewis reached five career grand slams in just 66 games played, by far the fewest in MLB history. Player Games Royce Lewis 66 Rudy York 139 Alexei Ramírez 152 Jim Gentile 229 -- Elias Sports Bureau

All four of Lewis' grand slams this season have come in his last 18 games, the shortest span to hit four grand slams in MLB history (Don Mattingly is next, accomplishing the feat in 39 games during the 1987 season, and Travis Hafner in 44 games in 2006).

Matt Wallner, Max Kepler, Willi Castro and Ryan Jeffers added RBI singles to help the Twins maintain their eight-game lead in the AL Central over the Cleveland Guardians.

The Twins have won sixth straight against the White Sox, their longest win streak against Chicago within a season since 2011.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.