The Colorado Rockies placed right-hander Peter Lambert on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right biceps tendinitis.

In a corresponding move, the Rockies recalled rookie right-hander Karl Kauffmann from Triple-A Albuquerque.

Lambert, 26, last pitched Sunday, allowing six runs and eight hits -- including three home runs -- in five innings of a 6-3 loss at the San Francisco Giants.

This season, Lambert is 3-7 with a 5.36 ERA, 71 strikeouts and 28 walks in 87 1/3 innings over 25 games (11 starts). The 2015 second-round draft pick is 6-14 with a 6.47 ERA in 46 games (32 starts) for his career, all with Colorado since 2019.

Kauffmann, 26, is 1-4 with an 8.14 ERA, 9 strikeouts and 11 walks in 25 2/3 innings over eight games (three starts).