Atlanta Braves star slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. was not in the lineup Saturday against the Marlins in Miami, a day after leaving the team's game with right calf tightness.

Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters that Acuña was feeling better Saturday but the team still decided to play it safe with its star.

"His calf's still tight," Snitker said. "This turf [at LoanDepot Park] is hard on the guys, and we just don't want to take any chances."

"I think he said he felt better when he woke up. Still, it was enough to take him out [of the lineup]. We just don't want to chance anything."

Kevin Pillar was in right field in place of Acuña.

Acuña departed after 7½ innings Friday. He went to his position in right field after grounding into a double play to end the top of the eighth inning but left before a pitch was thrown in the bottom half.

Atlanta clinched the NL East title earlier this week, but Snitker said the team's standing didn't impact its decision on Acuña.

"Probably not," he said. "Honestly. That's a touchy spot. It doesn't heal quick. So err on the side of caution. Especially on this surface."