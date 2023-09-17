The Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday provided some good news in regard to the health of former manager Charlie Manuel, who suffered a stroke Saturday.

"This morning, the Phillies received a positive update from Charlie Manuel's wife, Missy. Charlie has made progress over the past 12 hours, and his doctors are encouraged," the Phillies said in a statement Sunday. "The Manuel family is very appreciative for every post on social media. Charlie feels the love from his Phillies family and fans. Missy believes the incredible support is aiding in his recovery."

The Phillies said Manuel, 79, was undergoing a medical procedure Saturday in Florida when he had the stroke. Physicians were able to remove a blood clot.

Under Manuel, the Phillies won five consecutive National League East titles from 2007 to 2011. They beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2008 World Series for the city's first major professional sports championship since 1983.

Philadelphia won another NL pennant in 2009 before losing to the New York Yankees in the World Series.

Manuel was fired by the Phillies in 2013 after the club got off to a 53-67 start.

He compiled a 1,000-826 record as a major league manager, including 780 wins with the Phillies. He was inducted into the team's wall of fame in 2014. Manuel rejoined the organization that year to work as a senior adviser to the general manager.

He also went 220-190 as Cleveland's manager from 2000 to 2002.

Manuel played six seasons in the majors as an outfielder with the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers from 1969 to 1975.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.