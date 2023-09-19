The Chicago Cubs placed third baseman Nick Madrigal on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain before Tuesday's game against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.

The move was retroactive to Sunday.

Madrigal sustained the injury during Saturday's loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Madrigal, 26, is batting .263 with two home runs, 28 RBIs and 10 steals in 92 games for the Cubs this season.

Chicago recalled infielder Jared Young from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.

Young, 28, batted .171 with a homer and five RBIs in 13 games with the Cubs earlier this season. He batted .310 with 21 homers and 72 RBIs in 90 games for Iowa.

Christopher Morel is starting at third base for Chicago on Tuesday.