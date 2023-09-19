Luis Arraez leads off a single to center field for his 200th hit of the season for the Marlins. (0:26)

Luis Arraez notches his 200th hit of the season (0:26)

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, who leads the majors with a .354 batting average, was scratched from the lineup prior to Miami's game on Tuesday night against the visiting New York Mets.

Arraez suffered a sprained left ankle during fielding practice on Tuesday. He bobbled a ball and then stepped on it, causing the injury.

He was replaced at second by rookie Xavier Edwards, who will bat ninth.

Arraez, 26, won the American League batting title last year with the Minnesota Twins, finishing the year at .316. He was traded to Miami this offseason for pitcher Pablo Lopez and two minor leaguers.

Arraez also has 10 home runs, 30 doubles and a career-high 69 RBIs in 144 games for Miami.