          Giants' Alex Cobb leaves start in third inning due to injury

          • Associated Press
          Sep 19, 2023, 11:13 PM ET

          PHOENIX -- San Francisco Giants right-hander Alex Cobb left Tuesday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning after apparently aggravating a left hip injury that has been bothering him since mid-June.

          Cobb, 35, hadn't pitched since Sept. 11 while the team tried to give him time to recover. Cobb was throwing to Alek Thomas in the third when he grimaced in pain after releasing a pitch.

          After a short discussion on the mound, Cobb left with medical staff.

          Cobb gave up five earned runs over the first two innings. He entered 7-6 with a 3.62 ERA. Left-hander Alex Wood replaced Cobb on the mound.