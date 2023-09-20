The Minnesota Twins placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

The two-time All-Star had been removed after one inning of Monday's loss to the Cincinnati Reds when he aggravated the injury, making a sudden stop after catching TJ Friedl's popup in short left field. Interim manager and bench coach Jayce Tingler said Tuesday that Correa was undergoing testing, including an MRI.

Correa, who turns 29 on Friday, has been bothered by the injury since May.

Twins rookie third baseman Royce Lewis also was not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds. He is considered day-to-day with a tight left hamstring.

Lewis originally suffered the injury while beating out a grounder early in the game, Tingler said. He appeared to pull up a bit later while running out a double-play ball, but he stayed in the game until aggravating the injury with an awkward swing in the eighth.

Minnesota recalled outfielder Trevor Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding transaction to Correa going on the injured list.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.