Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is day-to-day after an MRI showed inflammation but nothing structurally wrong with his right knee, manager John Schneider told reporters on Thursday.

Guerrero was not in the lineup against the New York Yankees for the second day in a row. On Wednesday, he was a late scratch because of right knee discomfort and had an MRI during the game.

Schneider said on Wednesday that Guerrero's sore right knee had been "barking" for a couple of days and he was "grinding" through it.

A three-time All-Star, Guerrero is hitting .264 with 24 homers, 90 RBIs and a .781 OPS in 147 games this season.

