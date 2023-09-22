Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. became the fifth player in major league history to have 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season, entering the exclusive club when he led off Friday night's game against the Washington Nationals with his 40th homer.

Acuña sent a 3-2 slider from Nats lefty Patrick Corbin over the left-field fence for his eighth leadoff homer of the season. He joins Alfonso Soriano (2006), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Barry Bonds (1996) and Jose Canseco (1988) as the only members of the 40-40 club.

Acuña, one of the leading contenders for National League MVP honors, entered the game with 68 stolen bases, tops in the majors. He is the only player ever to have a 40-60 season, and in fact, no one before this season had ever achieved a 40-50 season.

With this homer, he's now just two steals away from 40/70. 👀 pic.twitter.com/5NyTtE94BX — MLB (@MLB) September 22, 2023

Acuña, 25, entered the night batting .335 with 101 RBIs and an MLB-best .414 on-base percentage.

Friday's homer was the 160th of Acuña's career. According to ESPN Stats & Information, he is the first player in MLB history with 160 homers and 160 stolen bases at age 25 or younger. Acuña entered Friday with 175 career stolen bases.