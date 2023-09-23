Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe will be out four to six weeks with a right patella fracture, manager Kevin Cash announced on Friday night.

Lowe suffered the injury after he hit a hard foul off his right knee in Thursday's win over the Los Angeles Angels. Lowe was out of the lineup for Friday's game, a 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Rays could also be without star outfielder Randy Arozarena, who was removed from Friday's game with groin soreness in the fourth inning. He's listed as day to day, according to Cash.

Tampa Bay center fielder Jose Siri missed his 10th straight game with a broken right hand while another outfielder, Luke Raley, was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game due to a cervical strain.

The Rays have already clinched a playoff berth but are in the midst of a battle with the Baltimore Orioles for the AL East. The first wild-card game is slated for Oct. 3 with the ALDS kicking off on Oct. 7.

"There's a lot to be excited about with this club that we've done just a tremendous job of being resilient," Cash said, "We'll be as tested as ever now with some of the guys that were losing."

Lowe, 29, is hitting .231 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.