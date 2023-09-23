Masataka Yoshida finds the gap in between first and second and drives in the go-ahead run for Boston. (0:28)

The Boston Red Sox reinstated All-Star closer Kenley Jansen from the COVID-19 injured list Saturday.

Jansen, 35, hasn't pitched since Sept. 12. He is 3-6 with a 3.63 ERA and 29 saves in 51 games.

The right-hander leads all active pitchers with 420 saves across 14 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2010-21), Atlanta Braves (2022) and Red Sox.

Boston optioned right-hander Zack Weiss to Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move. Weiss, 31, posted a 2.08 ERA and no decisions in six relief appearances for the Red Sox.