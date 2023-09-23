CHICAGO -- The Cubs placed reliever Brad Boxberger on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right forearm strain.

Boxberger finalized a one-year, $2.8 million contract with Chicago in December, but he had trouble staying healthy for much of the season.

The 35-year-old Boxberger was placed on the 15-day IL on May 15 with a right forearm strain. He was activated Sept. 8 and got into five games this month before landing on the IL again.

The right-hander is 0-1 with two saves and a 4.95 ERA in 22 games on the year. He had a 3.34 ERA in 71 appearances with Milwaukee in 2021 and went 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA in 70 games with the Brewers last year.

Chicago has been hit hard by injuries as it fights for a National League wild-card down the stretch.

Closer Adbert Alzolay, who is on the injured list with a right forearm strain, had a bullpen session Friday that went well. He was slated to play catch Saturday.

Infielder Jeimer Candelario, who was acquired in a trade with the Washington Nationals on July 31, has resumed baseball activities. He is on the IL with a low back strain.

The Cubs recalled right-hander Keegan Thompson from Triple-A Iowa before its game Saturday against Colorado. Thompson is 2-2 with a save and a 4.71 ERA in 19 appearances with the Cubs this season.