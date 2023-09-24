Mookie Betts breaks the MLB record for RBIs from the leadoff spot with his two-run double for the Dodgers in the eighth inning. (0:26)

LOS ANGELES -- Mookie Betts hit a two-run double in the eighth inning on Saturday night, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder 105 RBIs, the most ever by a leadoff hitter.

During a 7-0 victory over the rival San Francisco Giants, Betts doubled to center off San Francisco's Ross Stripling, scoring Austin Barnes and David Peralta and extending the Dodgers' lead to seven runs. Betts doubled in the seventh too and walked twice for the National League West champions.

Entering the game, Betts had been tied with Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies at 103 RBIs.

"There's been a lot of great leadoff hitters, and for him to be No. 1 is pretty remarkable," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Betts. "It seems like every night we're eclipsing milestones as individuals."

The Dodgers clinched a first-round bye in the postseason with the victory. They also earned their 95th win and 15th shutout, tied for second in the major leagues behind the Seattle Mariners' 16.

San Francisco has lost seven of nine and been outscored 57-32 with one game remaining on its road trip.

