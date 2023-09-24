ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz left in the third inning of Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays with right hamstring tightness.

Díaz, second in the American League with a .328 batting average, appeared to get hurt running out a first-inning infield single but stayed in the game. He was pulled after gingerly running to first when he flied out in the third.

The playoff-bound Rays have been impacted by injuries.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe (fractured right patella), outfielder Luke Raley (cervical strain) and reliever Jason Adam (left oblique strain) all went on the injured list in recent days.

All-Star left fielder Randy Arozarena was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game due to quadriceps tightness and is day-to-day.