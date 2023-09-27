ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Angels prevented the Rangers from getting another step closer to wrapping up their first playoff appearance since 2016 Tuesday night -- Texas' 9-3 loss, however, could have been worse.

AL batting leader Corey Seager left in the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch in the right forearm an inning earlier.

Manager Bruce Bochy said Seager had a left forearm contusion but that X-rays were negative. Seager has been hit by a pitch twice in the past four days.

"He [Angels starter Reid Detmers] was trying to come in and came in a bit too far. I can't hold it against those guys," Seager said. "With where the game was at, it was better to come out, get off your feet and feel a little better for tomorrow."

Seager is batting .332 after going 1-for-2 and has a four-point lead over Tampa Bay's Yandy Diaz. He said there is some swelling but is hopeful of being in the lineup Wednesday for the series finale.

Texas (88-69), which had its six-game winning streak snapped, leads the AL West by 2½ games over Houston and three over Seattle. The Mariners' 6-2 win over the Astros on Tuesday night reduced the magic number over both teams to three.

The Rangers host Seattle for a four-game series starting Thursday to close the regular season.

Josh H. Smith, who was Seager's defensive replacement, hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning.

"Just one of those games that got away. We have to let go of it and be ready for tomorrow," Bochy said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.