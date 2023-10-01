2023 MLB playoffs: Schedule, postseason bracket, standings

The 2023 MLB playoffs are finally here after a season full of unexpected surprises.

This postseason will be our second look at the league's new 12-team format, which boasts an additional wild-card spot in both the American League and National League. The fun kicks off with a jam-packed Tuesday that features eight teams competing in four wild-card games on ESPN -- and it's sure to be as exciting as last year's wild-card weekend.

The AL playoff picture saw a shake-up on the final day of the season, as the Texas Rangers fell from atop the AL West to the No. 5 seed. So, the sixth-seeded Toronto Blue Jays will travel to the AL Central champion Minnesota Twins and the Rangers will visit the Tampa Bay Rays in the wild-card series. The winner of the Blue Jays-Twins series will take on the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros in the ALDS, and the Rangers-Rays winner will play the No. 1-seeded Baltimore Orioles.

In the NL, the Arizona Diamondbacks travel to Milwaukee to face the Brewers, with the victor set to battle it out in the NLDS with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Finally, the Philadelphia Phillies will host the Miami Marlins -- who are making their first playoff appearance in a full 162-game season since they won the World Series in 2003. The winner will face the top-seeded Atlanta Braves.

From the first pitch of the wild card games to the last out of the World Series, we've got you covered with the postseason bracket, schedules, results and how to watch every postseason game this October.

Latest news and analysis

The 12-team playoff field is set

American League Wild Card Games

Best-of-three series

All times Eastern

Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins

Game 1: Tuesday

Game 2: Wednesday

Game 3*: Thursday

*if necessary

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays

Game 1: Tuesday

Game 2: Wednesday

Game 3*: Thursday

*if necessary

National League Wild Card Games

Best-of-three series

All times Eastern

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers

Game 1: Tuesday

Game 2: Wednesday

Game 3*: Thursday

*if necessary

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

Game 1: Tuesday

Game 2: Wednesday

Game 3*: Thursday

*if necessary

American League Division Series

Best-of-five series

Houston Astros vs. Winner of Blue Jays-Twins

Game 1: TBD at Astros, Saturday, Oct. 7 (FOX/FS1)

Game 2: TBD at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 8 (FOX/FS1)

Game 3: Astros at TBD, Tuesday, Oct. 10 (FOX/FS1)

Game 4*: Astros at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 11 (FOX/FS1)

Game 5*: TBD at Astros, Friday, Oct. 13 (FOX/FS1)

*if necessary

Baltimore Orioles vs. Winner of Rangers-Rays

Game 1: TBD at Orioles, Saturday, Oct. 7 (FOX/FS1)

Game 2: TBD at Orioles, Sunday, Oct. 8 (FOX/FS1)

Game 3: Orioles at TBD, Tuesday, Oct. 10 (FOX/FS1)

Game 4*: Orioles at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 11 (FOX/FS1)

Game 5*: TBD at Orioles, Friday, Oct. 13 (FOX/FS1)

*if necessary

National League Division Series

Best-of-five series

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Winner of Diamondbacks-Brewers

Game 1: TBD at Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 7 (TBS)

Game 2: TBD at Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 9 (TBS)

Game 3: Dodgers at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 11 (TBS)

Game 4*: Dodgers at TBD, Thursday, Oct. 12 (TBS)

Game 5*: TBD at Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 14 (TBS)

*if necessary

Atlanta Braves vs. Winner of Marlins-Phillies

Game 1: TBD at Braves, Saturday, Oct. 7 (TBS)

Game 2: TBD at Braves, Monday, Oct. 9 (TBS)

Game 3: Braves at TBD, Wednesday, Oct. 11 (TBS)

Game 4*: Braves at TBD, Thursday, Oct. 12 (TBS)

Game 5*: TBD at Braves, Saturday, Oct. 14 (TBS)

*if necessary

American League Championship Series

Best-of-seven series

Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 15 (FOX/FS1)

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 16 (FOX/FS1)

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 18 (FOX/FS1)

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 19 (FOX/FS1)

Game 5*: Friday, Oct. 20 (FOX/FS1)

Game 6*: Sunday, Oct. 22 (FOX/FS1)

Game 7*: Monday, Oct. 23 (FOX/FS1)

*if necessary

National League Championship Series

Best-of-seven series

Game 1: Monday, Oct. 16 (TBS)

Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 17 (TBS)

Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 19 (TBS)

Game 4: Friday, Oct. 20 (TBS)

Game 5*: Saturday, Oct. 21 (TBS)

Game 6*: Monday, Oct. 23 (TBS)

Game 7*: Tuesday, Oct. 24 (TBS)

*if necessary

World Series

Best-of-seven series

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 27 (FOX)

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 28 (FOX)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 30 (FOX)

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 31 (FOX)

Game 5*: Wednesday, Nov. 1 (FOX)

Game 6*: Friday, Nov. 3 (FOX)

Game 7*: Saturday, Nov. 4 (FOX)

*if necessary