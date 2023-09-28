The Los Angeles Angels on Thursday activated outfielder Mickey Moniak and right-hander Chase Silseth for the final three games of the regular season against the visiting Oakland Athletics.

Moniak has not played since Sept. 5 and was on the 10-day injured list since Sept. 15 because of tightness on the left side of his back.

The Angels also activated Silseth from the seven-day IL, and he is scheduled to start Friday night against the Athletics. Silseth sustained a concussion when he was hit in the head on an errant throw in his last appearance Aug. 26 against the New York Mets.