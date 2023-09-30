The Tampa Bay Rays recalled Cooper Criswell from Triple-A Durham on Saturday and designated fellow right-hander Erasmo Ramirez for assignment.

Criswell, 27, was 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in nine relief appearances for the Rays earlier this season, including two outings in August. He has pitched at least two innings in each of his outings for Tampa Bay this season.

Ramirez, 33, was 1-0 with a 5.93 ERA in 14 appearances (two starts) for the Rays after he signed with the club as a free agent June 13. He is 40-45 with a 4.34 ERA over 313 appearances (96 starts) in 12 seasons for six different clubs.