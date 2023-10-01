Francisco Alvarez rips two home runs, including a grand slam that puts the Mets way out in front of the Phillies. (0:50)

Buck Showalter told reporters on Sunday that he will not return as the New York Mets' manager next season.

The 67-year-old Showalter made the announcement before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Showalter's Mets were one of Major League Baseball's biggest disappointments this season, entering Sunday's games with a 74-86 record despite boasting the majors' highest payroll. They are 29½ games behind the National League East champion Atlanta Braves.

He was named the National League Manager of the Year last season, leading the Mets to a 101-61 record and the top wild-card spot. The Mets, however, lost to the San Diego Padres in three games in the wild-card round.

New York is expected to hire David Stearns as president of baseball operations above general manager Billy Eppler, and Showalter's departure clears the way for Stearns to make his manager pick.

"We are heading in a new direction, with a new President of Baseball Operations, and we let Buck know we'll be parting ways. We will begin the search for a new manager immediately," Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a statement.

"Buck is a generational manager, and we value what he has done for our team, including leading us to a 101-win season and postseason berth last year. The commitment and heart that Buck brings to the game will be felt by our organization for years to come. We wish Buck all the best in the next chapter of his career."

Last year, Showalter become the first man to be named Manager of the Year four times with four different teams (New York Yankees in 1994, Texas Rangers in 2004, Baltimore Orioles in 2014). He joined Bobby Cox and Tony La Russa as the only four-time winners of the award in history.

"I was honored to get a chance to manage a second New York team. I'm proud of what the Mets did," Showalter said. "We won close to 180 games in two years. Especially last year, as much fun as I've ever had in the game. It reminded me of why I always loved this kind of work."

"I wish things could have gone better this season because the Mets fans deserve that. In my heart, I always wonder what could have happened if this happened or that happened, but I try not to live in that world," he added. "It's not the ending I wanted, but I still love this city and the players.

Each of the last three Mets managers (Showalter, Luis Rojas and Mickey Callaway) lasted just two seasons -- fewer seasons combined than Terry Collins' seven-season tenure in New York from 2011-17.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.