ST. LOUIS -- If Sunday winds up as Joey Votto's final game with the Cincinnati Reds, it was a short one.

The 40-year-old first baseman was ejected by plate umpire Shane Livensparger after the first inning of a 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Votto was given a brief ovation during his at-bat in the top half, struck out on a foul and returned to the dugout without argument.

Before the top of the second, Votto came onto the field trailed by Reds manager David Bell and had a conversation with Livensparger, who was joined by third-base umpire Phil Cuzzi. Votto then returned to the dugout and headed to the clubhouse. The ejection was the 15th of Votto's career.

"I cannot holler at the umpire from our teams bench," Votto said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "He was completely justified in ejecting me. For those that wanted to see me play today, I am sorry."

Tyler Stephenson replaced Votto at first base in the bottom of the second.

Votto is completing a 12-year, $251.5 million contract. The 2010 National League MVP has not said whether he intends to play next season.

He hit .202 with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs this season. He didn't make his season debut until June 19 after a 10-month absence that followed an operation to repair his left biceps and rotator cuff.

A six-time All-Star, Votto has a .294 average with 356 home runs and 1,144 RBIs in 17 seasons.