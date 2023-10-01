Adam Wainwright is gifted a dog from his family before he plays his final game in a Cardinals uniform in St. Louis. (0:36)

ST. LOUIS -- Adam Wainwright promised his children he would get a family dog when he retired from baseball.

He didn't have to. The St. Louis Cardinals presented the Wainwrights a Lagotto Romagnolo puppy during a 35-minute ceremony before the 42-year-old pitcher's final game with the team Sunday. Wainwright's wife, Jenny, named the puppy Louie.

The Wainwrights have four daughters -- Baylie Grace (17), Addison (14), Macy James (11) and Sadee Faith (5) -- and a 4-year-old son, Caleb Adam.

Wainwright went 200-128 with a 3.53 ERA in 18 major league seasons, all with the Cardinals. He got his 200th win in his final pitching appearance, against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 18.

Former teammate, friend and longtime catcher Yadier Molina was among a host of players participating in the ceremony. Wainwright and Molina were batterymates in a major-league-record 328 games.

Wainwright was not expecting Molina, and he buried his head in his hands when Molina came onto the field.

Albert Pujols, Scott Rolen, Ozzie Smith, Chris Carpenter, Jason Isringhausen and former manager Tony La Russa were among the former Cardinals who attended. Carpenter, Pujols and Molina made speeches.

"I love you all so much," an emotional Wainwright told the sold-out crowd.