Marcell Ozuna's second home run of the game helps the Braves tie the all-time mark for homers in a season with 307. (0:30)

ATLANTA -- One final power milestone for the Atlanta Braves was especially memorable for Marcell Ozuna.

Ozuna homered twice as the Braves tied the major league season record of 307 but lost their regular-season finale 10-9 to the Washington Nationals on Sunday as Jacob Young drove in two runs with a go-ahead single in the ninth.

Ozuna reached 40 homers with a ninth-inning drive off Kyle Finnegan. He had four RBI to reach 100 for the first time since 2017. He batted .274, remarkable final stats for a player who hit two homers in his first 18 games and was batting .189 on May 19.

"People didn't believe the way I believe in myself," Ozuna said.

When he walked in the seventh, he thought he wouldn't have another opportunity to hit No. 40.

"God gave me another chance, and I did it," Ozuna said, adding "it feels amazing."

Atlanta matched the season home-run record set by the 2019 Minnesota Twins. The Braves set a major league record with a .501 slugging percentage, topping the .495 for the 2019 Houston Astros.

"It's been a good year for a lot of us," said Matt Olson, whose 54 homers and 137 RBI led the majors. "It doesn't end now. This is when the fun starts."

The Braves are the first team with four players with at least 35 homers, with MVP candidate Ronald Acuña Jr. (41) and Austin Riley (37) joining Olson and Ozuna. Ozzie Albies hit 33 homers.

Atlanta finished a major league-best 104-58 and opens the Division Series on Oct. 7 against Philadelphia or Miami. The Braves have scheduled intrasquad games from Tuesday through Thursday.

Atlanta also topped 100 wins last year, going 101-61 before losing to the Phillies in the Division Series.

Washington was last in the NL East for the fourth straight season, improving to 71-91 from 55-107.

Michael Tonkin (7-3) blew an 8-7 lead in the ninth, issuing a bases-loaded walk to Drew Milas that tied the score. Young followed with the two-run single.

Finnegan also gave up a double to Michael Harris II but finished the ninth for his 28th save in 36 chances.

Orlando Arcia's run-scoring single off Hunter Harvey (4-4) in the eighth gave Atlanta a one-run lead.