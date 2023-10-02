With the benefit of sitting out the final game of the regular season, the Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz won the American League batting title over the Texas Rangers' Corey Seager with a .330 average.

Diaz trailed Seager by mere percentage points heading into Sunday's game, with Seager at .3298 and Diaz at .3295.

The Rays' playoff seeding already was set as the AL's top wild-card team, allowing Diaz to be a spectator from the bench Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays. But with the Rangers still trying to win the AL West title, Seager played and went 0-for-4 to drop his batting average to .327.