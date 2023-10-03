        <
          MLB Wild Card Series Day 1: Live updates, playoff analysis

          play
          Are the Astros poised for another World Series run? (1:56)

          Jeff Passan and Xavier Scruggs assess the Houston Astros' chances for another World Series appearance in 2023. (1:56)

          • ESPN
          Oct 3, 2023, 11:42 AM ET

          It. Is. On. Eight teams are in action today as the 2023 MLB playoffs begin with the best-of-three wild-card round.

          The Game 1 action starts in the American League, with the Texas Rangers visiting the Tampa Bay Rays (3 p.m. ET on ABC), followed by the Toronto Blue Jays at the Minnesota Twins (4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN). The National League takes center stage later this evening, with the Arizona Diamondbacks at the Milwaukee Brewers (7 p.m. ET on ESPN2) and Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies (8 p.m. ET on ESPN).

          We've got your covered, with lineups, live updates and analysis as the games are played, followed by our takeaways after each final pitch.

          Key Links: Everything you need to know | Bracket | Picks | Watch on ESPN, ABC

          Today's matchups

          * All times Eastern

          Texas Rangers (Jordan Montgomery, 10-11, 3.20) at Tampa Bay Rays (Tyler Glasnow, 10-7, 3.53), 3 p.m. on ABC

          Starting lineups:

          Rangers

          Marcus Semien (R) 2B
          Corey Seager (L) SS
          Robbie Grossman (S) DH
          Adolis Garcia (R) RF
          Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B
          Jonah Heim (S) C
          Leody Taveras (S) CF
          Josh Jung (R) 3B
          Evan Carter (L) LF

          Rays

          Yandy Diaz (R) 1B
          Randy Arozarena (R) LF
          Harold Ramirez (R) DH
          Isaac Paredes (R) 3B
          Curtis Mead (R) 2B
          Manuel Margot (R) RF
          Taylor Walls (S) SS
          Jose Siri (R) CF
          Rene Pinto (R) C

          Toronto Blue Jays (Kevin Gausman, 12-9, 3.16) at Minnesota Twins (Pablo Lopez, 11-8, 3.66), 4:30 p.m. on ESPN

          Starting lineups:

          Blue Jays

          TBA

          Twins

          TBA

          Arizona Diamondbacks (Brandon Pfaadt, 3-9, 5.72) at Milwaukee Brewers (Corbin Burnes, 10-8, 3.39), 7 p.m. on ESPN2

          Starting lineups:

          Diamondbacks

          TBA

          Brewers

          TBA

          Miami Marlins (Jesus Luzardo, 10-9, 3.63) at Philadelphia Phillies (Zack Wheeler, 13-6, 3.61), 8 p.m. on ESPN

          Starting lineups:

          Marlins

          TBA

          Phillies

          TBA

          Live updates