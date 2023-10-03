Jeff Passan and Xavier Scruggs assess the Houston Astros' chances for another World Series appearance in 2023. (1:56)

Are the Astros poised for another World Series run? (1:56)

It. Is. On. Eight teams are in action today as the 2023 MLB playoffs begin with the best-of-three wild-card round.

The Game 1 action starts in the American League, with the Texas Rangers visiting the Tampa Bay Rays (3 p.m. ET on ABC), followed by the Toronto Blue Jays at the Minnesota Twins (4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN). The National League takes center stage later this evening, with the Arizona Diamondbacks at the Milwaukee Brewers (7 p.m. ET on ESPN2) and Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies (8 p.m. ET on ESPN).

We've got your covered, with lineups, live updates and analysis as the games are played, followed by our takeaways after each final pitch.

Today's matchups

* All times Eastern

Texas Rangers (Jordan Montgomery, 10-11, 3.20) at Tampa Bay Rays (Tyler Glasnow, 10-7, 3.53), 3 p.m. on ABC

Starting lineups:

Rangers

Marcus Semien (R) 2B

Corey Seager (L) SS

Robbie Grossman (S) DH

Adolis Garcia (R) RF

Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B

Jonah Heim (S) C

Leody Taveras (S) CF

Josh Jung (R) 3B

Evan Carter (L) LF

Rays

Yandy Diaz (R) 1B

Randy Arozarena (R) LF

Harold Ramirez (R) DH

Isaac Paredes (R) 3B

Curtis Mead (R) 2B

Manuel Margot (R) RF

Taylor Walls (S) SS

Jose Siri (R) CF

Rene Pinto (R) C

Toronto Blue Jays (Kevin Gausman, 12-9, 3.16) at Minnesota Twins (Pablo Lopez, 11-8, 3.66), 4:30 p.m. on ESPN

Starting lineups:

Blue Jays

TBA

Twins

TBA

Arizona Diamondbacks (Brandon Pfaadt, 3-9, 5.72) at Milwaukee Brewers (Corbin Burnes, 10-8, 3.39), 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Starting lineups:

Diamondbacks

TBA

Brewers

TBA

Miami Marlins (Jesus Luzardo, 10-9, 3.63) at Philadelphia Phillies (Zack Wheeler, 13-6, 3.61), 8 p.m. on ESPN

Starting lineups:

Marlins

TBA

Phillies

TBA

Live updates