After a wild-card premiere that saw three teams upset the favorites, it's all to play for on Day 2. The Minnesota Twins will be looking to Sonny Gray to knock out the Toronto Blue Jays -- and hoping to win their first playoff series since 1991. The Tampa Bay Rays -- who ended the regular season with the AL's second-best record -- and the Milwaukee Brewers are attempting to stave off elimination against the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, respectively. And the Philadelphia Phillies will hope for another strong showing from the home crowd to knock out the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered with lineups, live updates and analysis as the games are played, followed by our takeaways after each final pitch.

Live updates

Today's matchups

* All times Eastern

Texas Rangers (Nathan Eovaldi) at Tampa Bay Rays (Zach Eflin), 3 p.m. on ABC

Rangers up 1-0

Starting lineups:

Rangers

Marcus Semien (R) 2B

Corey Seager (L) SS

Robbie Grossman (S) DH

Adolis Garcia (R) RF

Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B

Jonah Heim (S) C

Leody Taveras (S) CF

Josh Jung (R) 3B

Evan Carter (L) LF

Rays

Yandy Diaz (R) 1B

Randy Arozarena (R) LF

Harold Ramirez (R) DH

Josh Lowe (L) RF

Isaac Paredes (R) 3B

Manuel Margot (R) CF

Curtis Mead (R) 2B

Taylor Walls (S) SS

Rene Pinto (R) C

Toronto Blue Jays (Jose Berrios) at Minnesota Twins (Sonny Gray), 4:30 p.m. on ESPN

Twins up 1-0

Starting lineups:

Blue Jays

George Springer (R) RF

Brandon Belt (L) DH

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (R) 1B

Bo Bichette (R) SS

Cavan Biggio (L) 2B

Alejandro Kirk (R) C

Kevin Kiermaier (L) CF

Matt Chapman (R) 3B

Daulton Varsho (L) LF

Twins

Edouard Julien (L) 2B

Jorge Polanco (S) 3B

Royce Lewis (R) DH

Max Kepler (L) RF

Alex Kirilloff (L) 1B

Carlos Correa (R) SS

Matt Wallner (L) LF

Ryan Jeffers (R) C

Michael Taylor (R) CF

Arizona Diamondbacks (Zac Gallen) at Milwaukee Brewers (Freddy Peralta), 7 p.m. on ESPN2

D-backs up 1-0

Starting lineups:

Diamondbacks

TBA

Brewers

TBA

Miami Marlins (Braxton Garrett) at Philadelphia Phillies (Aaron Nola), 8 p.m. on ESPN

Phillies up 1-0

Starting lineups:

Marlins

TBA

Phillies

TBA