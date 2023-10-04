After a wild-card premiere that saw three teams upset the favorites, it's all to play for on Day 2.

The Texas Rangers kicked off the day by eliminating the Tampa Bay Rays with a dominant 7-1 win. The Minnesota Twins will be looking to Sonny Gray to knock out the Toronto Blue Jays -- and hoping to win their first playoff series since 1991 -- while the Milwaukee Brewers are attempting to stave off elimination against the Arizona Diamondbacks. And the Philadelphia Phillies will hope for another strong showing from the home crowd to knock out the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered with lineups, live updates and analysis as the games are played, followed by our takeaways after each final pitch.

Live updates

Takeaways

Rangers 7, Rays 1: Give the Rangers credit: They lost that last series of the season in Seattle , costing them the AL West title, and then had to fly cross country to play a tough Rays team that had the best home record in the AL. We saw the best version of the Rangers, especially Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi combining to allow just one run in 17.2 innings. We saw a lineup that has power up and down the lineup - including rookie Evan Carter, who is having an October breakout.

What we didn't learn: Can the bullpen close out a tight game? The starters went deep and the games weren't close. And Bruce Bochy's decision to bat Robbie Grossman third against right-handed starters remains more than a little given Grossman has hit .182 with a .569 OPS against righties the past two seasons and with some other good hitters to choose from. We'll see if that continues in Baltimore. -- David Schoenfield

Today's matchups

* All times Eastern

Arizona Diamondbacks (Zac Gallen) at Milwaukee Brewers (Freddy Peralta), 7 p.m. on ESPN2

D-backs up 1-0

Starting lineups:

Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll (L) RF

Ketel Marte (S) 2B

Tommy Pham (R) DH

Christian Walker (R) 1B

Gabriel Moreno (R) C

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) LF

Alek Thomas (L) CF

Evan Longoria (R) 3B

Geraldo Perdomo (S) SS

Brewers

Christian Yelich (L) LF

William Contreras (R) C

Carlos Santana (S) 1B

Mark Canha (R) DH

Sal Frelick (L) CF

Willy Adames (R) SS

Josh Donaldson (R) 3B

Brice Turang (L) 2B

Tyrone Taylor (R) RF

Miami Marlins (Braxton Garrett) at Philadelphia Phillies (Aaron Nola), 8 p.m. on ESPN

Phillies up 1-0

Starting lineups:

Marlins

Luis Arraez (L) 2B

Jorge Soler (R) DH

Josh Bell (S) 1B

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) CF

Jake Burger (R) 3B

Bryan De La Cruz (R) LF

Jesus Sanchez (L) RF

Jon Berti (R) SS

Jacob Stallings (R) C

Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (L) DH

Trea Turner (R) SS

Alec Bohm (R) 3B

Bryce Harper (L) 1B

J.T. Realmuto (R) C

Nick Castellanos (R) RF

Bryson Stott (L) 2B

Cristian Pache (R) LF

Johan Rojas (R) CF