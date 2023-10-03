SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants hope to begin interviewing internal managerial candidates this week as they seek to replace Gabe Kapler, who was fired Friday with three games left in a second straight losing season.

Giants president Farhan Zaidi said discussions are underway and that he'll rely on input from retired catcher Buster Posey, who's now part of the ownership group.

Zaidi also hopes to begin reaching out early next week to receive permission to interview people with other teams.

Zaidi, who has one year remaining on his contract, said his focus is on finding a manager and not on his own job status.

"The amount on incoming calls we've gotten serves to support the view that this is a really highly sought position and an organization that's really well-regarded in the game and in the industry," Zaidi said Tuesday.

"So I don't anticipate any issues there. Some of our candidates may be people that I've had some past relationship with and maybe that helps provide some reassurance there. But even for people who don't, you're coming in to be the manager of this team, this organization, and I haven't sensed any concerns from people on that."

The Giants finished 79-83 after going 81-81 in 2022. They were held to two or fewer runs in each of their final eight games to miss the playoffs for a second consecutive year after winning a franchise-record 107 games in 2021 to capture the NL West.

The 48-year-old Kapler had a 295-248 record over four seasons. Bench coach Kai Correa managed the team for the final three games of the season and could be considered for the job.

Zaidi will lean on players like ace Logan Webb to provide thoughts on clubhouse culture.

"I've already had a couple of conversations with him," Zaidi said. "I will probably be soliciting Logan's thoughts and I am expecting some unsolicited thoughts as well. ... I value his input for sure."