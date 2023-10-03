Bryce Harper could play a big role in the Philadelphia Phillies' World Series hopes.

Philadelphia is the No. 4 seed and will take on the Miami Marlins in the NL wild-card round beginning on Tuesday. Miami led the regular-season series 7-6.

Harper and the Phillies hope to achieve something the team hasn't done since 2008: win a World Series. He brought good omens with him before Game 1 by rocking a shirt with Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson on it. Harper wasn't the only one with the nod to Iverson, however. His teammate left fielder Cristian Pache, wore a throwback jersey.

The fits are fitting pic.twitter.com/oHuWa3O3kx — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 3, 2023

This isn't the first time Harper and Iverson have been linked together.

For starters, Harper wears the same number (3) Iverson did with the 76ers. On Opening Day in 2021, Harper showed up in a special Philadelphia jacket with No. 3 on the back, a nod to Iverson.

When it was announced that Harper would be wearing No. 3 with the Phillies in 2019, Iverson posted a special message on social media.

Harper will look to create the same magic and more this postseason, similar to Iverson in 2001. The point guard led the 76ers to the NBA Finals, losing in five games to the Los Angeles Lakers.

In last year's run to the World Series, Harper batted a career high .349 with six home runs and 13 RBIs with the Phillies. He slowed down in the championship round against the Houston Astros, however. Harper had just three hits the entire series as Philadelphia lost in six games.

Harper and the Phillies bounced back for another strong regular season.