Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer was encouraged by a pain-free bullpen session on Wednesday.

"Finally," he shouted twice after the workout in St. Petersburg, Fla., according to the Dallas Morning News.

The Rangers won their American League wild-card series against the Tampa Bay Rays without the 39-year-old ace, sweeping the best-of-three set.

Texas beat the Rays 4-0 in Game 1 on Tuesday, then advanced with a 7-1 victory Wednesday. The Rangers are headed to the AL Division Series, where they will open play on the road against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Scherzer has not pitched in a game since straining the teres major muscle in his right shoulder on Sept. 12.

"Last week was a light bullpen, this one was for real," he said Wednesday, per the Morning News. "I was able to step on it more. And it was pain free."

The progress is encouraging but it remains a long shot for Scherzer to return for the ALDS.

The Rangers acquired Scherzer from the New York Mets at the trade deadline. He went 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA in eight starts for Texas before being placed on the 15-day injured list on Sept. 13.

The eight-time All-Star is 214-108 with a 3.15 ERA with six teams, including 6½ seasons with the Washington Nationals and five with the Detroit Tigers.