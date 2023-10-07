        <
          MLB Division Series Day 1: Live updates, playoff analysis

          Oct 7, 2023, 12:32 PM ET

          It's Super Saturday in the 2023 MLB playoffs.

          After four wild-card sweeps on Wednesday, all eight remaining teams are in action today, starting with Game 1 of both American League Division Series. The Texas Rangers visit the Baltimore Orioles (1 p.m. ET, FS1 -- currently in a rain delay), followed by the Minnesota Twins at the Houston Astros (4:45 p.m. ET, FS1). Later, it'll be the openers of the two National League Division Series: The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Atlanta Braves (6 p.m. ET, TBS), followed by the Arizona Diamondbacks at the Los Angeles Dodgers (9:20 p.m., TBS).

          We'll have you covered as the best-of-five series begin with matchups, live updates and analysis throughout the day, followed by our takeaways after the final pitch of each game.

          Matchups

          All times Eastern

          Texas Rangers (Andrew Heaney: 10-6, 4.15) at Baltimore Orioles (Kyle Bradish: 12-7, 2.83), 1 p.m. on FS1 (currently in a rain delay)

          2023 regular season head-to-head record: Tied (3-3)

          Lineups:

          Rangers

          Marcus Semien (R) 2B
          Corey Seager (L) SS
          Robbie Grossman (S) DH
          Adolis Garcia (R) RF
          Evan Carter (L) LF
          Jonah Heim (S) C
          Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B
          Josh Jung (R) 3B
          Leody Taveras (S) CF

          Orioles

          Austin Hays (R) LF
          Adley Rutschman (S) C
          Anthony Santander (S) DH
          Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B
          Gunnar Henderson (L) SS
          Aaron Hicks (S) RF
          Jordan Westburg (R) 2B
          Cedric Mullins (L) CF
          Ramon Urias (R) 3B

          Minnesota Twins (Bailey Ober: 8-6, 3.43) at Houston Astros (Justin Verlander: 13-8, 3.22), 4:45 p.m. on FS1

          2023 regular season head-to-head record: Twins 4, Astros 2

          Lineups:

          Twins

          Edouard Julien (L) 2B
          Jorge Polanco (S) 3B
          Royce Lewis (R) DH
          Max Kepler (L) RF
          Alex Kirilloff (L) 1B
          Carlos Correa (R) SS
          Matt Wallner (L) LF
          Ryan Jeffers (R) C
          Michael A. Taylor (R) CF

          Astros

          TBA

          Philadelphia Phillies (Ranger Suarez: 4-6, 4.18) at Atlanta Braves (Spencer Strider: 20-5, 3.86), 6 p.m. on TBS

          2023 regular season head-to-head record: Braves 8, Phillies 5

          Lineups:

          Phillies

          TBA

          Braves

          TBA

          Arizona Diamondbacks (Merrill Kelly: 12-8, 3.29) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Clayton Kershaw: 13-5, 2.46), 9:20 p.m. on TBS

          2023 regular season head-to-head record: Dodgers 8, Diamondbacks 5

          Lineups:

          Diamondbacks

          TBA

          Dodgers

          TBA

