Three Texas Rangers were among 18 players named Friday as finalists for the Hank Aaron Award, which recognizes the most outstanding regular-season offensive performer from each league.

Shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien and outfielder Adolis Garcia powered the Rangers into the playoffs with a 22-win improvement over last season while taking their place among the nine American League award finalists.

The other six finalists from the AL: Houston Astros outfielders Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez, Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez, and Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz.

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are both represented by two finalists in the National League. First baseman Matt Olson and outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. led Atlanta to an MLB-best 104 wins, while first baseman Freddie Freeman and OF/2B Mookie Betts fueled the 100-win Dodgers.

The NL's other finalists: Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll, Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger, Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper and San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto.

Judge (2022), Harper (2015, '21) and Freeman (2020) are former winners of the Hank Aaron Award.

Previous Hank Aaron Award recipients Derek Jeter, David Ortiz and Albert Pujols joined the panel of Hall of Famers who will help decide the winners. Fan voting for the awards opened Friday and runs through Oct. 13.

The award was introduced in 1999 to honor the 25th anniversary of Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's career home run record.