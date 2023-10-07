BALTIMORE -- Max Scherzer remains off the Texas Rangers' playoff roster -- at least for the division series matchup against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Orioles also announced left-hander John Means, a potential candidate to start Game 3, was left off the roster after coming up with a sore elbow after pitching a couple innings of a simulated game as the Orioles prepared for the Rangers.

Scherzer threw two innings in his own simulated game on Friday and said afterward that he felt good, but admitted the recovery process as he tries to return much earlier than expected from a shoulder issue wouldn't be easy. Scherzer has been out since Sept. 12.

"He pitched yesterday and threw well and he said he felt pretty good this morning, but we felt like we didn't have enough information to include him on the roster," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Saturday. "He was going to miss the first two games anyway. He'll keep progressing and we'll see where he stands in a few days."

Means' injury was unexpected as he had pitched well since returning from Tommy John surgery in September and posting a 2.66 ERA in four starts. Manager Brandon Hyde said he expects Means to be ready for the ALCS if the Orioles advance.

The Orioles will carry 14 position players and 12 pitchers for the ALDS. Means' absence opened up a roster spot for Jack Flaherty and they elected to roster Bryan Baker over Shintaro Fujinami in the bullpen.