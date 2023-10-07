Jhoan Duran strikes out Daulton Varsho to secure the first playoff series win for the Twins since 2002. (0:28)

After an early exit from the playoffs, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider will return next season, general manager Ross Atkins said Saturday.

Schneider, 43, took over as Blue Jays manager in 2022 when Charlie Montoyo was fired after a slow start. Under Schneider, Toronto went 46-28 the rest of the way last season and advanced to the playoffs. They were swept in the wild-card round by the Seattle Mariners.

The Blue Jays continued their improved play this season, going 89-73 in a stacked American League East and finishing in third place in the division. Toronto entered the playoffs as the No. 6 seed, with its season coming to an end in a two-game wild-card-series sweep by the Minnesota Twins.

Schneider's move to take starter Jose Berrios out of Game 2 in the fourth inning came under question. Berrios did not give up a run in three innings of work, then was removed after a walk to open the fourth inning. The Twins scored twice in the inning and went on to a 2-0 victory to win the series.

"John Schneider made that decision," Atkins told reporters Saturday, while also responding, "Yes," when asked whether Schneider would return next season.

Schneider has two years remaining on a three-year contract he signed after the 2022 season ended. The contract also includes a club option for a fourth season.