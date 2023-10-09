The "Around the Horn" crew debates whether firing chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom makes sense for the Red Sox. (2:06)

Does firing Chaim Bloom make sense for the Red Sox? (2:06)

The Boston Red Sox have fired pitching coach Dave Bush, sources confirmed to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Bush had been the Red Sox's pitching coach since the 2020 season, after serving three years as the club's minor league pitching coordinator.

Boston's pitching staff posted a 4.52 ERA in 2023, which was 21st overall in MLB.

The Red Sox (78-84) finished last in the AL East for the third time in the past four seasons and are searching for a new chief baseball officer after Chaim Bloom was fired last month.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said two weeks ago he will be back with the team next year.