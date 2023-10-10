The Washington Nationals are shaking up manager Dave Martinez's staff after another last-place finish, deciding not to renew the contracts of bench coach Tim Bogar, third-base coach Gary DiSarcina, first-base coach Eric Young Jr. and assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler, according to multiple reports.

Pitching coach Jim Hickey will return in 2024, however.

The news comes a little more than a week after the Nationals wrapped up a season in which they went 71-91, which marked a 16-win improvement over 2022 but still leaves the team far from finishing its rebuilding phase.

Only the Colorado Rockies finished this season with a worse record in the National League.

Martinez, who led the Nationals to a World Series title in 2019, agreed to a new two-year contract in August, and general manager Mike Rizzo was given a multiyear extension in September.

The existing contracts for both the manager and the GM were due to expire at the close of the just-concluded season, in which there was a lot of uncertainty around a team that is in the middle of an effort to turn things back around on the field and has been for sale off it.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.