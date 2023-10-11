Open Extended Reactions

One team down, three to go. The day after the Texas Rangers moved on to the American League Championship Series by sweeping the Baltimore Orioles, the 2023 MLB playoffs continue with the three remaining division series matchups.

Two teams face potential elimination today. In the AL, a home loss by the Minnesota Twins to the Houston Astros in Game 4 of their series (7:07 p.m. ET, FS1) would mean the end of their season. After dropping two at home, the Los Angeles Dodgers are visiting the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 of their National League Division Series (9:07 p.m. ET, TBS) with their NLCS hopes on the line. Before those games begin, however, the Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies for a Game 3 of their series (5:07 p.m. ET, TBS), which is knotted at one win apiece.

We'll have all the action for you -- from lineups, live updates and analysis throughout the day, to takeaways after the final pitch of each game.

Matchups

All times Eastern

NLDS Game 3: Atlanta Braves (Bryce Elder: 12-4, 3.81) at Philadelphia Phillies (Aaron Nola: 12-9, 4.46), 5:07 p.m., TBS

Series tied 1-1

Lineups

Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. (R) RF

Ozzie Albies (S) 2B

Austin Riley (R) 3B

Matt Olson (L) 1B

Marcell Ozuna (R) DH

Travis d'Arnaud (R) C

Eddie Rosario (L) LF

Orlando Arcia (R) SS

Michael Harris II (L) CF

Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (L) DH

Trea Turner (R) SS

Bryce Harper (L) 1B

Alec Bohm (R) 3B

Bryson Stott (L) 2B

J.T. Realmuto (R) C

Nick Castellanos (R) RF

Brandon Marsh (L) LF

Johan Rojas (R) CF

ALDS Game 4: Houston Astros (Jose Urquidy: 3-3, 5.29) at Minnesota Twins (Joe Ryan: 11-10, 4.51), 7:07 p.m., FS1

Astros lead series 2-1

Lineups

Astros

TBA

Twins

TBA

NLDS Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers (Lance Lynn: 13-11, 5.73) at Arizona Diamondbacks (Brandon Pfaadt: 3-9, 5.72), 9:07 p.m., TBS

Diamondbacks lead series 2-0

Lineups

Dodgers

TBA

Diamondbacks

TBA

Live updates