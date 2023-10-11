Open Extended Reactions

With the series tied at 1-1, the Philadelphia Phillies showed up to Game 3 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves in prime fashion.

Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos paid homage to Colorado Buffaloes coach and former Braves center fielder Deion Sanders with special pregame fits.

Harper rocked a Deion Sanders shirt, and Nick Castellanos wore a Coach Prime Buffaloes sweatshirt.

Sanders spent 3½ seasons in Atlanta, appearing in four games during the 1992 World Series. He batted .533 with five stolen bases and four runs scored as the Braves lost in six games to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Harper hasn't been shy with his pregame outfits this postseason. He wore an Allen Iverson shirt before Game 1 of the NL wild-card series. That served as a good omen for the Phillies, who swept the Miami Marlins to advance.

Castellanos and Harper have started in each playoff game for Philadelphia. Harper is off to another strong playoff run, batting .333 with five walks and one home run and RBI apiece. Castellanos is batting .250 with one RBI.