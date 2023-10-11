Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins activated All-Star Byron Buxton as an injury replacement for first baseman Alex Kirilloff, paving the way for him to play for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him Aug. 1.

The 29-year-old Buxton, who has spent the season as a designated hitter after roaming centerfield over his first eight seasons, is batting .207/.294/.438 with 17 home runs over 347 plate appearances this season. He is not in the lineup for Minnesota's must-win Game 4 of the American League Division Series against Houston, which leads the best-of-five series 2-1.

Kirilloff, 25, had played in all five of Minnesota's postseason games and committed a crucial first-inning error in Game 3 that led to a four-run spurt by the Astros. He is out with a shoulder injury.

Buxton, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 draft behind his current teammate Carlos Correa, was regarded as the Twins' franchise player when he signed a seven-year, $100 million contract extension in December 2021. His inability to stay on the field has hampered him throughout his career, though star rookie Royce Lewis moving from DH to third base in Game 3 does potentially free up a spot for Buxton to play.

Rules allow for injury replacements that are approved by MLB. Kirilloff will be ineligible to play in the AL Championship Series should the Twins advance.